Karan Johar To Host American Singer Katy Perry On Her India Tour; A Lavish Cocktail Party On The Cards

Fans of Katy Perry are going head over heels as the international music sensation will be arriving in India this week to attend a music festival in Mumbai on November 16. While Katy has been to India before, the singer will be coming down to perform with Dua Lipa. However, the industry grapevine has been abuzz with rumors that before she attends the fest, filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to throw a party to welcome her.

Karan who is known for his grand parties will be hosting a cocktail party to welcome Katy in the presence of the who’s who of Bollywood. This won’t be the first time that Karan will be turning a host for a Hollywood guest.

We last saw the famous filmmaker welcome Hollywood superstar Will Smith and Darren Aronofsky. We also saw Karan with his friends from the industry giving Ed Sheeran a night to remember when he visited India last year.

Talking about visiting the country in her official statement she said, “I am so happy to be returning to India and excited to headline my first-ever performance in Mumbai. I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats,”

Talking about Katy, she earlier visited India when she sang at the opening ceremony of the T20 League in 2012 in Chennai. For the very first time, Katy came to India in 2008 with boyfriend Russell Brand who proposed her at the Taj Mahal and both got married in Rajasthan.

