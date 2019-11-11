Bigg Boss 13: Wildcard Entrant Vishal Aditya Singh Calls Ex Madhurima Tuli Toxic & Abusive

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 has been making headlines for quite a while now. And recently the show saw another wildcard entrant, Vishal Aditya Singh making his way into the house. Vishal, who was earlier a part of dancing reality show, Nach Baliye on Star Plus along with his ex girlfriend Madhurima Tuli, had been making headlines even then for his aggression and constant quarrels between the former couple.

And now, as Vishal enters the Bigg Boss house he has finally spilled the beans on what went wrong in his relationship with actress Madhurima Tuli. Vishal confessed to being madly in love with Madhurima Tuli but he revealed that his former girlfriend was abusive and also ashamed of being seen in public with him because he was not fluent in English and was not financially strong.

Speaking to TOI, Vishal has said, “One is either happy or sad in a relationship. However, when we were together, I was perpetually in a predicament whether to laugh or cry. She must have broken up 50-odd times during our courtship, over the pettiest of issues. I never wanted it to end because I was madly in love with her.”

Vishal further said, “Besides finding me desi and not fluent in English, I think she felt that I wasn’t financially strong. She would fight with me every time before we went out. I once asked her if she was ashamed to be seen with me in public, and she agreed. She was also abusive. I have never spoken about this before, but the relationship had started affecting my work. I was in a terrible state of mind during our courtship. It’s better to part ways if a relationship obstructs your growth. I was always averse to marriage and my break-up with Madhurima has made that resolve stronger. I just want to adopt a girl now.”

Vishal is known for his roles in Begusarai and Chandrakanta, and Madhurima was his co-star in Chandrakanta.

