Mahesh Babu’s Daughter Sitara To Lend Voice For Younger Elsa In Telugu Version Of Frozen 2

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni will soon be lending her voice to the younger version of character Elsa of Frozen 2, for its Telugu version.

It was only last week when it was revealed that the voice over for a grown-up Elsa in Telugu version will be done by versatile actress Nitya Menen.

Meet the little star of the Telugu Film Industry. Sitara Papa will be the voice for Baby Elsa in Telugu!

Welcome to the Disney family, Sitara! #Frozen2@urstrulyMahesh #NamrataShirodkar pic.twitter.com/ubPcJTULx6 — Walt Disney Studios India (@DisneyStudiosIN) November 11, 2019

Disney’s Frozen 2 is a sequel to 2013 released phenomenal Frozen.

Apart from its original i.e in English and Telugu, Frozen 2 will hit big screens in Hindi and Tamil languages too.

For Hindi version Bollywood Star actresses Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra have lend their voice for the lead characters Elsa and Anna respectively.

Talking about the Tamil version, actress-musician Shruti Haasan has lent her voice for Elsa’s character.

The second part of the Disney franchise is believed to be more intense as it traces the past of Princesses Elsa and Anna.

In the original i.e English version Hollywood actresses Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell have lent their voice for Elsa and Anna respectively.

Frozen 2 is been directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.

The musical fantasy film is been produced by Peter Del Vecho under Walt Disney Pictures and Walt Disney Animation Studios.

The film is slated to hit big screens in India on 22nd November.

