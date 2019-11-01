Frozen 2: Priyanka Chopra As Elsa Gives A Strong & Powerful Message To All The Beautiful Women Out There!

With the Frozen franchise back after six years, excitement built ahead of the sequel’s release is at its absolute peak. In the spotlight for being the leading lady to voice Elsa in the Hindi version of Frozen 2, Priyanka Chopra Jonas sure seems to be enjoying her role of a girl in command. In a heartfelt message, we see the global diva send out a strong and inspiring message to all the girls who strive to be the independent and confident modern-day women.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose’s, The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Sarraf. She made her comeback after three years and friends were going gaga over it. The film was based on a true life story of Aisha Chaudhary who lost her life to a rare survival condition of pulmonary fibrosis.

The striking video shows us a glimpse of Frozen 2 celebrating the powerful characters Elsa and Anna, who are warriors in their own right. Backed by Priyanka’s inspiring voice in a motivational dialogue, the promo, filled with magic and sword fighting, proves that the sisters do not need a prince charming and is sure to give goosebumps to one and all. The message is vocal enough that the women of today will carve out their own path in their unique style making a statement that the world will remember.

Priyanka shared the new promo of Frozen 2 on social media and wrote, “An inspiring, heart-warming story of changing the world and creating your own destiny…join our sisterhood with Elsa & Anna #Frozen2 in cinemas November 22 @disneyfilmsindia #FrozenSisters #GirlsForGirls”

The days of the damsel in distress waiting for her prince charming to come and save her are long gone and Frozen 2, with its women-oriented story, is a sign of the modern-day times that are witnessing the winds of change. Be it the stunning trailers, which make you want to immerse yourself in the Frozen experience or the phenomenal actors collaborating for the sequel, fans are waiting in bated breath ahead of what is arguably the most anticipated film of the year from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Watch Anna and Elsa as they set on an adventure of a lifetime in Frozen 2 at theatres near you on *November 22, 2019* ; releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu!

