Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes A Special Guest On The Sets With A Hilarious Post

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 is a season that has managed to stay in the news a lot. Just like every year, even this year, the quiz game show is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Recently, during an episode, a very cute guest walked on the stage of KBC. A cute cat entered the sets of KBC. The cat was lazying around on the floor. Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter page to share a few pics. He also gave a funny caption to it.

Big B wrote, “ऐ बिलौरी , बिल्ली बिल्ली , खेलन चली KBC जैसे आइ Fastest Finger, लोट पोट हो गयी वहीं ~ अब (Ae cat, cat cat, is here to play KBC like fastest finger, but started chilling.”

Check out the tweet below:

T 3534 – 🤣🤣🤣

ऐ बिलौरी , बिल्ली बिल्ली , खेलन चली KBC

जैसे आइ Fastest Finger, लोट पोट हो गयी वहीं ~ अब pic.twitter.com/3pq49UfSXR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 30, 2019

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Telugu film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role marked Big B’s debut in Tollywood.

Up next, he will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. Gulabo Sitabo is Bachchan’s second film with Shoojit after Piku (2015).

The megastar is one of the leads in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The recent reports mention that Shah Rukh Khan will be playing a vital role in the film. Brahmastra is slated to hit the screens next year during summer.

