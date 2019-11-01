Bollywood Remake Of Thiruttu Payale 2 Will Feature Urvashi Rautela & Viineet Kumar In A Fresh Pairing

Urvashi Rautela, who is famous for her sensational screen presence and glamorous looks and actor Viineet Kumar Singh, who is known for realistic portrayals in films such as “Mukkabaaz” and “Saand Ki Aankh“, will soon share screen space in the Hindi rame to Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2.

The duo should make an unlikely pair in the upcoming Bollywood remake of the Tamil film “Thiruttu Payale 2“, coming from very different genres, says the film’s director Susi Ganeshan.

Confirming the news, Susi said: “It is a universal topic that anyone can relate to in today’s time and can be made in any part of the world. I had contemplated a Hindi remake while making the Tamil one, and I am glad it is coming to fruition with fine actors like Viineet and Urvashi. I was very impressed with her understanding of the character. We have a whirlwind shoot now in Lucknow and Varanasi, following a Mahurat shot.”

The film ‘Thiruttu Payale 2‘ was made and released in 2017 and was quite successful commercially.

Urvashi, who is quite excited to be a part of the film has been quoted saying, “I’m really thankful to Susi sir for casting me in the film. I watched the Tamil film and fell in love with the character. This is a great opportunity for me to work with a fabulous actor like Viineet and a committed and director like Susi Ganeshan.”

