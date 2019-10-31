Jacqueline Fernandez On Self Imposed Sabbatical: “Now I Won’t Sign A Film Out Of Insecurities”

Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandez was on a self-imposed break after she left for the Ivana Chubbuck Studio in Los Angeles to take acting classes. For the unversed, this is the same acting school where Hollywood biggies like Charlize Theron, James Franco, Brad Pitt, Halle Berry, Gal Gadot, Gerard Butler have graduated. It has been six months since her sabbatical and now the Kick actress is back in the bay.

Jacqueline has revealed that while many of her counterparts are afraid of taking a celebrity for the fear of being forgotten if they take a sabbatical, Jackky has been quoted by Mumbai Mirror saying, “We actors always want to be in the limelight, but it’s nice o take a step back, get a perspective on what’s working for you and the trends. Now, when I sign a new film, it won’t be because I’m insecure but because I’m excited about the project.”

Jacqueline is not scared to admit that there was a phase in her professional life where she was scared of challenging herself as an actor and doing a variety of roles. She said, “I was hesitant because I wasn’t confident I’d be able to do justice to the part. But today having trained myself, I’m open to experimenting with different roles and genres. As long as you believe in what you do, you can give it your 100 per cent.”

Finally speaking about her future endeavours, Jacqueline has said, “It will be announced with the actor soon. Then, there’s Kick 2 which rolls next year. Nadiad is writing the script now. The earlier film was a game-changer for me. I’m sentimental and emotional about Kick. We’ll give the sequel our 200 per cent to make it bigger and better. Salman’s reach is so huge. Working with him is like going to film school, you get invaluable lessons while on the job.”

For those living under the rock, Jacqueline was the original choice for the official adaptation of The Girl On The Train, which now features Parineeti Chopra as the lead. Revealing what went wrong, Jacqueline also spoke about Pari.

She concluded saying, “Her first look was brilliant and Parineeti will do an amazing job. It was not the film for me at that point. It’s important for me to do films that I absolutely want to do. It’s important that I don’t get insecure and sign films just for a release or two.”

