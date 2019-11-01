Parineeti Chopra Teaches You How To Sizzle In A Sheer Black Saree This Wedding Season

Parineeti Chopra has come a long way from when she started her Bollywood journey after making her debut with Ranveer Singh’s, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. While Parineeti’s physical transformation is commendable, she floored us all with her recent outing in a sizzling sheer black saree as she attended the Bachchan’s Diwali party oozing her oomph factor to the highest.

With so many more Diwali parties coming your way and the wedding season almost around the corner, you can take inspirations from Parineeti’s look and make sure to make all heads turn towards you. Dressed in a sheer black saree by Jade by Monica and Karishma, Parineeti looked no less than a dream!

However, what caught our fancy was the fact that with her sheer saree was teamed up with a sleeveless black blouse with a plunging neckline. Parineeti had her hair tied up in a messy ponytail and completed her make up with heavy smokey eyes, a mauve lipstick, and statement silver jhumkas.

Check out Parineeti’s look below:

Well this look is something that you should definitely incorporate in your festive wardrobe this year and see the magic it will create. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Jabriya Jodi alongside Sidharth Malhotra, but the film failed to impress the audiences.

Now, Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in the Saina Nehwal biopic and also has the official Hindi adaptation of The Girl On The Train in the making. What’s more, is that she will also be dubbing Disney’s classic Frozen 2 in Hindi along with sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

