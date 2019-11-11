Riteish Deshmukh On Not Venturing To Politics: “My Job Is To Act In Films, I Leave Politics To My Brothers”

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has carved a niche in Bollywood and his characters are much loved and critically acclaimed. The actor who is basking in the success of his last release Housefull 4 is now gearing up for the release of Marjaavaan. Riteish, who is the son of former Maharashtra CM late Vilasrao Deshmukh has in a recent interview, revealed why he did not opt for politics like his father.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the Masti actor said, “I am my own person and while I respect everyone’s views, my job is to act in films, and that’s what I am doing. I leave politics to my brothers.”

Further, when he was asked whether he ever got attracted by the power that politics holds, he answered that he has seen power all his life and it does not find it attractive. He added that he is happy with the profession that he is in and he calls acting his power. Meanwhile, in the same interview, he spilt beans over many things including his anticipated project based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He revealed that he and the team are working on the film and it may go on floors by next year. He also added that Housefull 5 and Dhamaal 4 may get made in the future and the chances are very high.

Marjaavaan stars Riteish as the antagonist against Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. The film is directed and written by Milan Milap Zaveri and is set to hit the big screen on November 15. Apart from this Riteish will also be seen playing the baddie in Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3.

