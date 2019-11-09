Dabangg 3’s New Song Yu Karke OUT! Salman Khan Croons The Peppy Number

Following the trend of releasing audio of songs from his upcoming movie Dabangg 3, Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey released the next peppy track titled ‘Yu Karke’ and this one has a special twist. The fact that makes the song a lot more fun is that the song has vocals by none other than Salman Khan himself.

Chulbul Pandey took to social media and shared the release of the audio with the caption,

“Dabangg 3′ ka naya gaana, ‘Yu Karke’, suno humaari yaani ki Chulbul Pandey ki aawaaz mein #YuKarkeSong”



The song is composed by the music duo of Sajid-Wajid, penned by Danish Sabri and sung by Salman Khan and Payal Dev. Yu Karke is an upbeat fun song with quirky lyrics, and grabs the attention of the listeners almost immediately. After listening to the audio, audience is eager to watch how Prabhudeva has filmed the song, and few glimpses of the song which were seen in the trailer have only added on to the excitement. Music will be released by Music Partner T- Series across platforms.

The much-awaited, Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

