Housefull 4 Box Office Day 15: Keeps Its Pace On For The 200 Crore Club Entry!

Housefull 4 is keeping its pace on for entering the 200 Crore Club. The film collected 2 crores* more on its third Friday, which is an expected drop from Thursday numbers of 3.15 crores. A biggie like this does take a dip at the start of a new week and here there was good competition from Bala too which has taken an impressive opening all over. Still, for the film to hold on is a good enough feat.

The Sajid Nadiadwala production has collected 191.73 crores* so far and now all eyes are on its journey towards the 200 Crore Club. For that to happen, the film will need to show further jump today and be around the 3.50 crores mark. If trending continues like this tomorrow as well then a double century would be scored by the end of current weekend. Otherwise it will get pushed to Monday.

Akshay Kumar and others in the Housefull 4 team could well be gearing up to pop the champagne as this is going to be a remarkable feat indeed. For Akshay Kumar in particular, this is huge as his last release Mission Mangal has entered the 200 Crore Club as well and his line up ahead is already super impressive.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

