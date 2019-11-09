AyodhyaVerdict: Amidst The Serious National Debate, These Bollywood Memes Come In As A Relief

#AyodhyaVerdict: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Babri Masjid is one of the oldest disputes in Indian history. The Supreme Court announced the Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid verdict today and was delivered by a 5-member Constitution bench unanimously. The verdict states that Ram Janmanbhoomi Nyas is the owner of the disputed land. From the land, a piece of 5 acres is given to Muslims to build a mosque.

After the SC verdict, the way for the construction of Ram Temple in the disputed site of Ayodhya has become clear. 5-acre of land from it is given to Sunni Waqf Board. The Constitution bench also comprised Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer. The security all over the country has been hardened, especially in the Northern regions of India.

Well, now that the judgment is out, take a look at some of the best Bollywood memes for Ayodhya Ram Mandir Babri Masjid:

Breaking news: Akshay Kumar to star in movie based on #AYODHYAVERDICT pic.twitter.com/pn4fetdK8a — shoaib (@Prabhas17749701) November 9, 2019

Write & Director with Actor

Movie :Jai Shree Ram#AYODHYAVERDICT pic.twitter.com/p2asimK4Qv — Ankit Prakash Ching (@arunankit46) November 9, 2019

Meanwhile Akshay and John Abraham fighting for a story on #AYODHYAVERDICT pic.twitter.com/1vseTXE6vo — Hiren Jagad (@hirenjagad) November 9, 2019

BREAKING : Akshay Kumar to play the role of Bhagwan Ram in his next movie.#AYODHYAVERDICT pic.twitter.com/sFMVVoZefj — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) November 9, 2019

And the celebration begins here is the first visual. #AYODHYAVERDICT pic.twitter.com/kney80Mtxh — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 9, 2019

#AYODHYAVERDICT

All Indians to Supreme Court and the judicial system after an unbiased verdict. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mqn3FjBXeC — Abhishek Sharma (@imabhi379) November 9, 2019

#AyodhyaVerdict is out today. News channel anchors from tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/ihOrW1IWnV — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) November 9, 2019

Well, we hope you enjoyed these memes. Whatever the subject be, Akshay Kumar is always the part of memes!

