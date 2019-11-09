#AyodhyaVerdict: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Babri Masjid is one of the oldest disputes in Indian history. The Supreme Court announced the Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid verdict today and was delivered by a 5-member Constitution bench unanimously. The verdict states that Ram Janmanbhoomi Nyas is the owner of the disputed land. From the land, a piece of 5 acres is given to Muslims to build a mosque.

After the SC verdict, the way for the construction of Ram Temple in the disputed site of Ayodhya has become clear. 5-acre of land from it is given to Sunni Waqf Board. The Constitution bench also comprised Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer. The security all over the country has been hardened, especially in the Northern regions of India.

#AyodhyaVerdict: Get Over Hindu-Muslim! These Bollywood Memes Will Surely Tickle Your Funny Bone
#AyodhyaVerdict: Amidst The Serious National Debate, These Bollywood Memes Come In As A Relief

Well, now that the judgment is out, take a look at some of the best Bollywood memes for Ayodhya Ram Mandir Babri Masjid:

Well, we hope you enjoyed these memes. Whatever the subject be, Akshay Kumar is always the part of memes!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here