AyodhyaVerdict: Amidst The Serious National Debate, These Bollywood Memes Come In As A Relief

#AyodhyaVerdict: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Babri Masjid is one of the oldest disputes in Indian history. The Supreme Court announced the Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid verdict today and was delivered by a 5-member Constitution bench unanimously. The verdict states that Ram Janmanbhoomi Nyas is the owner of the disputed land. From the land, a piece of 5 acres is given to Muslims to build a mosque.
After the SC verdict, the way for the construction of Ram Temple in the disputed site of Ayodhya has become clear. 5-acre of land from it is given to Sunni Waqf Board. The Constitution bench also comprised Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer. The security all over the country has been hardened, especially in the Northern regions of India.
Well, now that the judgment is out, take a look at some of the best Bollywood memes for Ayodhya Ram Mandir Babri Masjid:
Indians after the #AYODHYAVERDICT
— Brijwa SRK FAN (@BrijwaSrk) November 9, 2019
Breaking news: Akshay Kumar to star in movie based on #AYODHYAVERDICT pic.twitter.com/pn4fetdK8a
— shoaib (@Prabhas17749701) November 9, 2019
Calculation behind ram mandir decision #RamMandir #AYODHYAVERDICT pic.twitter.com/LJaMjwL0g7
— ArjuN (@beaarjuna) November 9, 2019
Write & Director with Actor
Movie :Jai Shree Ram#AYODHYAVERDICT pic.twitter.com/p2asimK4Qv
— Ankit Prakash Ching (@arunankit46) November 9, 2019
Meanwhile Akshay and John Abraham fighting for a story on #AYODHYAVERDICT pic.twitter.com/1vseTXE6vo
— Hiren Jagad (@hirenjagad) November 9, 2019
BREAKING : Akshay Kumar to play the role of Bhagwan Ram in his next movie.#AYODHYAVERDICT pic.twitter.com/sFMVVoZefj
— IRONY MAN (@karanku100) November 9, 2019
And the celebration begins here is the first visual. #AYODHYAVERDICT pic.twitter.com/kney80Mtxh
— R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 9, 2019
#AYODHYAVERDICT
Respect 🙏🙇 for our judiciary system!..
😇 pic.twitter.com/hiJGuOggy2
— Kishan Giri (@Main_hoo_na_) November 9, 2019
Trending
#AYODHYAVERDICT
News Channels rn: pic.twitter.com/MVGSNI5p2R
— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) November 9, 2019
#AYODHYAVERDICT
All Indians to Supreme Court and the judicial system after an unbiased verdict. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mqn3FjBXeC
— Abhishek Sharma (@imabhi379) November 9, 2019
Akshay Kumar after the #AYODHYAVERDICT:
"Script kidhar hai?" pic.twitter.com/ke4nrNI99m
— अमन🇮🇳 (@TheAlteria) November 9, 2019
#AyodhyaVerdict is out today.
News channel anchors from tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/ihOrW1IWnV
— Shridhar V (@iimcomic) November 9, 2019
All indians watching the news rn:#AYODHYAVERDICT pic.twitter.com/xkDjSFaWxv
— leave malone (@memesaahiba) November 9, 2019
Guess who's getting his own house now.#AYODHYAVERDICT pic.twitter.com/mBWDluBwgi
— Vishal 🇮🇳 (@singhsahaaab) November 9, 2019
Supreme Court in the #AYODHYAVERDICT pic.twitter.com/PMcxzXLFQw
— JaTin SapRa (@Chomusapienn) November 9, 2019
Well, we hope you enjoyed these memes. Whatever the subject be, Akshay Kumar is always the part of memes!
