Shikhar Dhawan Mimics Akshay Kumar From Housefull 4; Bhuvenshwar Kumar Hilariously Trolls Him

Akshay Kumar in Housefull 4 was a treat to watch for his fans & people have loved the way ‘bhoola bhoola re’ trait of Bala. Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan shared a video ft. himself, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed as they recreate a scene from the film.

Team India faced Bangladesh in Rajkot for 2nd T20 which was a must-win after losing the first one. The target of 154 runs was a smooth run for India as Shikhar Dhawan rose with a century stand with Rohit Sharma. This has kept team India alive in the series.

After the match got over, we saw Shikhar Dhawan and guys having a meal at a restaurant. Shikhar shared a video, in which we see Yuzvendra Chahal and Khaleel Ahmed recreating the hilarious Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhoola Bhoola Re’ moment from Houseful 4.

Check out the video:

In the video, we see Chahal making a loud sound with the utensils making Dhawan forgetting everything for a moment (as the film). Dhawan captioned the video as, ‘Bala ke side effects”. To which Bhuvenshwar Kumar said, “Bhoolne ke liye acting ki kya zaroorat? Woh toh natural talent hai.” This cheeky response proves how Bhuvi, despite not being in the playing Eleven is active on social media keeping a tab on his teammates.

Housefull 4 stars Akshay Kumar with Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda, besides Riteish Deshmukh. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film released on October 25. The new film of the fourth instalment of the comedy franchise and is based on the idea of reincarnation. The story spans 600 years from 1419 to 2019.

