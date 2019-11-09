Jaan: Prabhas & Pooja Hegde’s Period Romantic Drama To Go On Floors From November 18th?

Post success of the Baahubali series, Tollywood star Prabhas has become one of the most sought after actors not just in the South film industry, but in Bollywood too. The dashing actor who was last seen on big screens in action venture Saaho is all busy these days with preparations of his next, Jaan.

Talking about Jaan, the period romantic drama venture has been in news all across social media for over a year. The film which was officially launched in November last year kept getting postponed following Prabhas’ date issues. The makers had no option at that time except for one, and that was to postpone the film’s shoot, as Prabhas was all busy last year at this time with the shoot of Saaho.

Now that Saaho is done and released, the makers and the team of Jaan are at ease as Prabhas can fully concentrate on the project and they will soon be kick-starting the film without any further delays.

As per numerous reports, Prabhas who will be seen playing palmist in the period romantic drama will be starting the shoot of the film from November 18th.

Reportedly, the film will have the Darling actor in dual roles as one may get to see Prabhas playing roles of father and son similar to the one which he played in Baahubali.

Jaan has gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde opposite Prabhas in lead. It will be for the first time where one will get to see the fresh on-screen Jodi of Prabhas and Pooja in a film.

The film will be extensively shot in beautiful locations in Europe.

The period romantic drama will be helmed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar and will be bankrolled by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies.

The Prabhas-Pooja starrer will be a trilingual, as it will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

The film is expected to release in the latter part of 2020.

