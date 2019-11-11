Siddhant Chaturvedi AKA MC Sher To Share Screen With Deepika Padukone For Dharma Productions’ Next?

Siddhant Chaturvedi who rose to fame with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, is all set to come up with Deepika Padukone in Dharma Productions’ next. He played the character of MC Sher in the film and his performance was praised by not just the viewers but critics as well. Gully Boy is one of the highest grossing movies of this year.

The film is yet not titled but will be directed by Shakun Batra and produced under Dharma Productions. Siddhant started his career with Inside Edge which happens to be a web show and ruled his way to Bollywood with Gully Boy. Further details about the movie is still awaited but the actors have almost given their nods if going by the reports.

Deepika on the other hand recently wrapped up the shooting for her upcoming film Chhappak which is based on a true story of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. She will also be seen with husband Ranveer Singh in ’83 based on the Cricket World Cup in 1983.

Going by the reports, Deepika is also approached for Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta remake but there’s nothing concrete to it.

