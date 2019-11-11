Lata Mangeshkar Back Home From Breach Candy Hospital Where She Was Admitted For Breathing Issues

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai today in the wee hours of the night. She had to be admitted in the early hours of Monday after she complained of difficulty in breathing.

A hospital insider told PTI that she was in a dangerous condition when she was brought to the hospital. “She was brought to the hospital at about 2 am. She is critical and in ICU,” a hospital insider had told PTI.

However, later Lata Mangeshkar’s niece Rachana Shah informed that the singer had a viral infection and was getting better. “She was down with a viral infection. She is on the path to recovery,” Ms Shah said.

Later Lata Mangeshkar’s spokesperson also confirmed the news informing, “Lata Mangeshkar had a chest infection so she was taken to Breach candy Hospital today. She is now back at her home and is recovering.”

Lata Mangeshkar was visited in hospital by her sister Asha Bhonsle later in the day.

