Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar Falls On The Stage Because Of Aditya Narayan Leading To A LOL Moment

Indian Idol 11 is one of the most talked-about shows currently. Left alone the controversy around Anu Malik’s position as a judge, the show headlines the news for the talented singers and the fun the singers have with judges Neha Kakkar, Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani. Host Aditya Narayan is also on the top of his game and makes sure that he entertains everybody with his amusing tactics.

But today Aditya Narayan is grabbing headlines because he dropped Neha Maik on the stage. Now, before you start thinking about how that happened let us tell you that it was in fun and games. It all started when Neha Kakkar came on the stage to dance with Aditya. She gave him her hand and turned towards him to lean in a dance position when Aditya dropped her.

Well, when Aditya dropped Neha unintentionally, she was unable to control her laughter as she continued dancing with him even after the fall. The contestants and the judges also couldnt control their laughter at this funny act.

For the uninitiated, Neha Kakkar returns for her second season as a judge on Indian Idol. She was on the judge’s panel on the show last year as well. Neha Kakar is best-known for singing tracks such as Dilbar, Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Aankh Mare. She has appeared as a judge on SA Re Ga Ma Lil’ Champs as well.

The show has been in talks for the discussion around Anu Malik being on the judgment panel. Post the #MeToo accusations on the singer by many women in the industry, Sony Entertainment channel is probably going to ask him to step down from the position.

