Bala Box Office Day 3: It Has A Very Healthy Weekend, Set To Be A Superhit

Bala Box Office Day 3: It scored quite well over the weekend. The film did consistently well right from the opening day and after Saturday growth, it picked up further on Sunday with 18.07 crores more coming in. As a result, the first three days collections stand at 43.95 crores. This is a very good number and the film is now set for a superhit tag at least.

That said, the opening weekend of Dream Girl was even bigger as it had collected 44.57 crores. However, since the margin is not that huge, it shouldn’t matter in the long run for Bala which is set to be a big success for all involved with it.

Ayushmann Khurranna has now been consistently delivering well commercially as well with each of his last five films managing a lifetime of more than 70 crores each. In fact, there have been two major centuries too (Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl). Now Bala is set to enter the 100 Crore Club as well and that would also be the second century in a row for the producer-director duo of Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

