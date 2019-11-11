Akshay Kumar’s First Look From Bell Bottom OUT! Khiladi Clarifies It’s NOT A Kannada Remake

Adding to the already long list of his upcoming films. Akshay Kumar is set to star in yet another film titled Bell Bottom. The actor announced the roller-coaster spy ride yesterday and shared his first look from the film and it is fierce. Meanwhile, he also cleared whether the film is a remake or original, read on to know.

Sharing the poster on Twitter he wrote, “Get ready to go back to the 80’s and hop onto a roller-coaster spy ride, #BELLBOTTOM! Releasing on 22nd January 2021.” In the poster Akshay can be seen in his robust self suited up in a coffee brown blazer paired with brown bell-bottom pants and deep brown shoes and sporting a moustache. He can be seen leaning to a red vintage car while an aeroplane can be seen flying off in a thick smoke cloud. The poster gives intense vibes and is intriguing.

Akshay made the announcement of his next on the social media front and gave out his first look. While the fans were rejoicing him in the spy avatar, a fans asked, “remake of Kannada film?”. The question reached the superstar in no time who decided to reply and wrote, “Bell Bottom is not a remake of any film, it is an original screenplay inspired by true events.”

However, it is now clear that the film is not a remake of any other project but an original based on true events from the past. Set in the 80’s, it is said that Akshay will be playing a spy in Bell Bottoms.

The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. Bell Bottom is set for a release on January 22, 2021.

Meanwhile, Akshay is right now enjoying the success of his recent release Housefull 4 which has made a mark on the Box Office. He also has Good Newzz, Bachchan Pandey, Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb.

