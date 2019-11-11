Adding to the already long list of his upcoming films. Akshay Kumar is set to star in yet another film titled Bell Bottom. The actor announced the roller-coaster spy ride yesterday and shared his first look from the film and it is fierce. Meanwhile, he also cleared whether the film is a remake or original, read on to know.

Sharing the poster on Twitter he wrote, “Get ready to go back to the 80’s and hop onto a roller-coaster spy ride, #BELLBOTTOM! Releasing on 22nd January 2021.” In the poster Akshay can be seen in his robust self suited up in a coffee brown blazer paired with brown bell-bottom pants and deep brown shoes and sporting a moustache. He can be seen leaning to a red vintage car while an aeroplane can be seen flying off in a thick smoke cloud. The poster gives intense vibes and is intriguing.

Akshay Kumar Announces His Next Bell Bottom, Says It Is Not A Remake
Akshay Kumar’s First Look From Bell Bottom OUT! Khiladi Clarifies It’s NOT A Kannada Remake

Akshay made the announcement of his next on the social media front and gave out his first look. While the fans were rejoicing him in the spy avatar, a fans asked, “remake of Kannada film?”. The question reached the superstar in no time who decided to reply and wrote, “Bell Bottom is not a remake of any film, it is an original screenplay inspired by true events.”

However, it is now clear that the film is not a remake of any other project but an original based on true events from the past. Set in the 80’s, it is said that Akshay will be playing a spy in Bell Bottoms.

The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. Bell Bottom is set for a release on January 22, 2021.

Meanwhile, Akshay is right now enjoying the success of his recent release Housefull 4 which has made a mark on the Box Office. He also has Good Newzz, Bachchan Pandey, Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here