Is It Ranveer Singh Or Kapil Dev Nailing The Iconic ‘Natraj Shot’ In This New Still From ’83

In July, Ranveer Singh unveiled his first look as Kapil Dev from Kabir Khan’s upcoming film, ’83. The film is based on India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. Singh will portray the character of former Indian Cricket skipper, Kapil Dev and has got completely into the skin of the character.

If the first look wasn’t enough to thrill us, today, the Gunday actor shared another still from the film. Ranveer Singh is seeing hitting the iconic ‘Natraj Shot’ of Kapil Dev in the pic. Ranveer’s body language resembles very much like Kapil Dev every time he hit the shot. The actor has got into a complete cricketer mode and the efforts can be seen in this pic.

Singh captioned the photo, “NATRAJ SHOT 🏏 #RanveerAsKapil 🇮🇳

’83 also stars Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Dev. The film has a talented supporting cast which consists of Pankaj Tripathi, Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sharma, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, and Boman Irani.

The film is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

