Star Trek Actor Tyler Perry On His Struggle In Showbiz: “I Was Running From Poverty”

Actor Tyler Perry has admitted that he was “running from poverty” during the early years of his career.

In an interview to Times newspaper, the “Star Trek” fame actor opened up about his struggles in showbiz.

He said: “For 10, maybe 15 years, I got lost in the madness of it. I didn’t want to date, I didn’t want kids, I didn’t want anything until I’d reached a place where I felt financially comfortable. I was running from poverty.

” I still feel unsafe, like I’m still too close to it. I know, it’s crazy. I could stop working right now, live the rest of my life and never have to worry about a penny, but I still feel like I’m not far enough away.”

Perry also shared his views on politics, revealing why he does not want to enter into the new territory despite huge fame.

He said his attitude towards politics is similar to that of his showbiz pal Oprah Winfrey, who has also been urged to become more involved in decision-making.

“For the same reason Oprah wouldn’t: the nastiness of it, the dirtiness of it, the lies.Everyone who goes into it who really wants to do good gets eaten alive. It’s just such a dark and nasty business, especially right now – I’ve never seen anything like this in my 50 years.

“It would cost too much for my soul, life, spirit. I watched first-hand what Michelle and Barack went through. Seeing the toll that took on them, I wouldn’t wish that on anybody,” Perry added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!