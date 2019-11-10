Bala Box Office Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Grows HUGE On Saturday

As expected, Bala showed huge good growth on Saturday. After gathering 10.15 crores on Friday, the film did quite well on Saturday by amassing 15.73 crores. The film had anyways opened high and now this kind of growth has further ensured that the Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Yami Gautam starrer is set for a very healthy weekend.

Of course, Ayushmann’s last release Dream Girl had grown even better when 16.42 crores had come in after an opening day of 10.05 crores. However, on Sunday it saw a nominal growth with 18.10 crores been collected at the box office, hence resulting in a weekend of 44.57 crores.

For the Dinesh Vijan production, a weekend around 44-45 crores would be quite good as well and this is something that the makers must be hoping for as well. The film has already collected 25.88 crores and with Sunday yet to come, this feat would certainly be quite possible.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

