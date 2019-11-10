Laal Singh Chaddha Viral PICS: Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan On-Set Glimpse Storms The Internet

Aamir Khan led Laal Singh Chaddha has become the most anticipated films in recent times. The team has finally started shooting for the film and the pictures from the sets have also started coming out. Check the pictures right below.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of the Oscar Winner Hollywood cult film The Forrest Gump. The remake stars Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan who are reuniting on-screen after a long time

Talking about the leaked pictures Aamir can be seen discussing something with the team and Kareena walking on the sets amidst her security. The actress can be seen wearing a pink kurta, a white salwar, and flip flops. Paired with a purple dupatta and almost no makeup keeping it plain, this might also be her look from the film.

However, Aamir released the logo of the film earlier in the week which had Pritam’s soulful music playing in the background. He captioned the glimpse and wrote, “Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hai kahaani mein hum.”

Both the actors had begun a rigorous prep for the film. We even saw Kareena going on record and sharing hoe she wants to make the part a perfect one. While Aamir had to lose 20 Kgs for the part, this movie happens to be the first for Kareena for which she had to audition.

“Because knowing the way that he (Aamir) is, I think he wanted to be like 100% sure. So very randomly, out of the blue, I got a call from Aamir. ‘I want you to hear this film, this and that and I am very excited about it.’ So it just happened very organically. I heard the script like just then the minute he called me and he was just like let’s read some scenes. I want you to read some scenes. So I was like yeah, I have never done anything like this. I thought like what the hell. I want to see myself if I want to do this or not and you know there is nothing wrong in that,” Kareena said this in an interview with a leading daily.

Directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha is set for a Christmas 2020 release.

