Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi Starrer Dil Bechara Release Postponed?

Sushant Singh Rajput starter and Sanjana Sanghi debut film Dil Bechara which is also the Hindi remake of the hit Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars might not release on the date announced and get postponed. The film that was scheduled to be Sushant’s fourth release this year may get pushed to 2020 and below is all you need to know about the same.

Dil Bechara has been in the headlines for a lot of changes, first the title and now the release date. According to Pinkvilla, a source close to a development said, “Dil Bechara’ will not release on November 29 anymore. There have been last-minute changes and the team needs a little more time for the post-production of the film. So they have collectively decided to shift the movie to an early 2020 date instead. The announcement will be officially made soon.”

The film is also a debut pad for casting director Mukesh Chhabra and was set for a November 29 release this year but looks like it won’t anymore.

While there were also rumours that the film might be put up for an OTT release, the source rubbished them and said, “It will definitely be a theatrical release. There’s no change there. Just that they needed some more time to give it finishing touches and hence, they decided to postpone it to next year,”

Meanwhile, the film is the adaptation of John Green ‘s book which is a favourite amongst many.

Talking about Sushant, the actor was last seen in Drive which turned out to be a big dud. The actor was also seen in Chhichhore and Sonchiriya which were loved by the audience.

