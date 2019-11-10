Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: Allu Arjun & Pooja Hegde’s Eiffel Tower Picture Is Will Make You Crave For A Vacation

With each passing day, the much anticipated Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is getting bigger and bigger. The film starring Tollywood heartthrob Allu Arjun and the gorgeous diva Pooja Hegde in lead is one of the most awaited releases in Tollywood.

It was a few days ago when the team Ala Vaikunthapurramloo landed in Paris for the song shoot of Samajavargamana. The unplugged version of the song which was revealed in September has so far garnered over 75 Million plus views and with over 920K upvotes on Youtube.

The film version of the song is currently being shot on Arjun and Pooja at some of the most iconic and unexplored gorgeous locations in the City Of Love (Paris).

It was yesterday evening when Pooja took on her Instagram account to share an adorable picture with her co-star Allu Arjun and the iconic Eiffel Tower.

One gets to see the lead pair of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo posing with all smiles. Allu Arjun can be seen with a new look, donned in a blue jacket, the stylish star is seen after a long time sporting a long hair. Pooja, just as always looks gorgeous in the picture with a white jacket.

Talking about Samajavargamana, the song is been sung by Sid Sriram, and the music for the romantic track is been composed by musical genius, Thaman S.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is an action drama which also stars Bollywood actress Tabu, Mollywood star Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Veteran Marathi actor Sachin Khedekar along with others in pivotal roles.

The film is been helmed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is slated to hit big screens on 12th January 2020 in Telugu and Malayalam languages. The film in Malayalam has been named Angu Vaikuntapurt

