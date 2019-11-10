From Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Deepika Padukone, Actresses Who Rocked The Pant-Suit Look Like A BOSS!

Bollywood has always been about glamorous gowns and dresses. Once upon a time, pant-suit was only a guy thing unless Bollywood actresses like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Malaika Arora started wearing it to red carpets and events.

The trend in Bollywood is changing at a rapid speed and one of the most dominated trends would be actresses donning pant-suit look. Be it colour tones like pastel hues, neons or bright red’s, here are the best examples of how you can pair it up with your favourite accessories from your wardrobe taking inspiration from these leading ladies.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas paired a white silk pantsuit with a black bralette and dark smokey eyes with mauve lips. She kept minimal jewellery and the plunging neckline is what made her look so extravagant.

Deepika Padukone wore this striped pantsuit in Cannes 2019 and we were totally gushing over this look. She donned the look with her signature makeup look with subtle pink hues on eyes and bare nude lips. Could this look be any better? Nah!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most stylish actresses of B-Town. Her black pantsuit look with smokey eyes and nude lips is perfect for casual meetings and cocktail parties.

Alia Bhatt looked ethereal in a white pantsuit paired with wavy hair locks and black high heels. This look is perfect for small get-togethers!

Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning in this pantsuit and has paired it very subtly with big hoop earrings and smokey eyes and nude lips and heels. This is one of the best corporate looks one can definitely go with this without any second thoughts!

Katrina Kaif looks extremely HOT in this red pantsuit. She has paired it up with red eyes, wet wavy hair locks and nude lips which are perfect for a date night!

Kangana Ranaut’s pantsuit is perfect for a family function. She has paired it up with a sleek wet hairdo and smokey eyes. Since the pantsuit is quite detailed she has kept very minimalistic makeup with nude lips and the plunging neckline paired it with a corset.

Anushka Sharma’s pantsuit look is very subtle and is perfect for any occasion. She has paired it up with bold red lips and a simple diamond necklace which is adding glam to this simple look.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s pantsuit look is to die for. This you need to save for a special occasion! She has paired it with heavy Polki jewellery, smokey eyes with winged eyeliner and nude lips. Her plunging neckline is only making her look even more hot with a cape attached to her pantsuit.

Malaika Arora’s neon pantsuit is a perfect look for any day event. She has paired it up with a sleek ponytail, smokey eyes and rose nude lips. She has accessorized it with perfect golden danglers and neon pink high heels.

Well, we hope these looks will help you to get ready for your next BIG occasion.

