Suriya Aims The Sky In First Look Poster Of Soorarai Pottru

Kollywood superstar Suriya’s upcoming Tamil venture title Soorarai Pottru has been doing rounds all across the Internet ever since it went on the floors.

The Suriya starrer which is a biopic based on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath is one of the most anticipated releases in the South.

It was yesterday evening when the Ghajini star took on his Twitter account the reveal the first look posters from the biopic along with a tweet that read:

“Here’s Maara.. An ordinary man with an extraordinary dream!”

Talking about the poster, Suriya can be seen in a simple look donned in black vest teamed with brown pants and shoes. The actor can also be seen sporting sunglasses with hands spread in the air aiming to fly high.

The Suriya starrer has actress Aparna Balamurali as the film’s leading lady.

Soorarai Pottru also stars Bollywood veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles along with Karunas and Mohan Babu.

Soorarai Pottru is a bilingual film which will release in Tamil and Telugu languages.

The biopic is been directed by Sudha Kongara and it is been co-produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga under 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.

The music for Soorarai Pottru is been composed by G V Prakash Kumar.

The film will hit big screens in April 2020.

