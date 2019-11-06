Nishabdham Teaser: Anushka Shetty’s Mute Act In This Thriller Will Leave You Astounded

Actress Anushka Shetty’s thriller venture Nishabdham has been in news all social media for a long time for all right reasons. Fans of the gorgeous actress from have been eagerly waiting for the film’s teaser from a past number of weeks. Following which Anushka’s fans and followers have been trending #nishabdam and #nishabdamteaser all across social media.

The wait for the teaser finally came to an end for Anushka fans. The makers of Nishabdham finally unveiled the teaser this evening.

Check out the teaser below:

Talking about the teaser, one gets to see R Madhavan and Anushka sharing awesome chemistry. The duo who will be seen as a married couple in the film can be seen on a vacation in the teaser. But it doesn’t take much time where the lovey-dovey vacation turns to nightmare as an eerie incident takes place which lands Anushka in the hospital. The actress who plays a mute character in the teaser can be seen trying to explain the incident in sign language. But nothing seems to be going right for her as Anushka can be seen in a helpless situation.

One also does get to see glimpses of actress Anjali in the teaser who will be seen playing a tough cop in the film.

Talking about Nishabdham, apart from playing a mute character, Anushka in the film will also be seen playing a painter. Whereas, Madhavan who plays her husband will be seen as a musician in the thriller venture.

Nishabdham also has Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey in a major role.

The Anushka starrer is been helmed by Hemant Madhukar, and it is been produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory and Kona Film Corporation production houses.

The music for the film is been composed by Gopi Sundar.

Nishabdham will hit big screens in English, Tamil and Telugu languages.

