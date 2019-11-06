VIDEO: Tiger Shroff Steps Into Hrithik Roshan’s Dancing Shoes & We Are Finding It Hard To Guess Who’s The Best

With War, we witnessed one of the biggest face-offs of Bollywood. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff being the best of both dancing and action world, movie buffs were crazily waiting to catch the movie on the big screen and it’s box office collection clearly justifies it.

While it was a visual treat in War for all action lovers, many of the viewers were heartbroken as it didn’t featured much of a dance quotient of the duo together apart from just a single song Jai Jai Shivshankar. But for all those fans who missed out on more dance content, Tiger Shroff has shared a video on Instagram, which is worth a watch.

Although it doesn’t feature Hrithik Roshan, Tiger dancing to his master’s song Ghungroo is simply amazing. He captioned it as, “Khalid ka dream sequence 😜this ones for my hero and his heroine @hrithikroshan @_vaanikapoor_ choreo- @piyush_bhagat 📹 @varunn_sharma @swainvikram.”

Check out the post below:

Originally, Ghungroo features Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor shaking their legs to the uber cool tunes.

Meanwhile, Tiger who stole the thunder with his action skills in War, also has some different plans in store. He wouldn’t mind picking up the microphone and singing a song as he wants to be a complete performer like Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars.

He was asked if he has any plans about lending his voice to the songs. He said, “Yeah, I wouldn’t mind. I am a huge fan of R & B stars like (late singer) Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars. I like the fact that they are complete performers. They sing and dance. I’d like to do that as well someday,” reports IANS.

