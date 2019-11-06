Pulkit Samrat Credits Rumoured Girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda For Saving Him From The Dark Phase Of His Life

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been headlining the news for a long time now. The two are in a happy relationship and have finally started to talk about their rumoured relationship in public. Earlier, Kriti said that the two look hot together and now even Pulkit has opened up the relationship.

Pulkit revealed that he had fallen into a deep pit in his life and it was Kriti and his family who helped him come out of it. The Pagalpanti actor said that he had gotten into a lifestyle that was not good for him but with their help, he recovered and came out of it. “When I entered the industry, I was what I am right now. I changed a bit in the middle due to some circumstances,” said Pulkit.

“I just went down a bit within myself in the middle, I was in a big pit. Then realisation happened, then some good, blessed hands helped me get out of the pit. Then I got back to who I was when I came to Mumbai. I came here for the movies. The moment I reconnected with that part of mine, I got what I came for. Everything fell into place, all thanks to her Kriti and my family.”

“Only a handful of people are there, because of their blessings. They all would’ve gone through more pain than I went through. But I am good now. Even professionally I am much more confident today,” he added.

On the work front, Pulkit will next be seen in the Anees Bazmee-directed comedy, ‘Pagalpanti’. The film also features Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti, Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles. The film is slated for a November 22 release.

