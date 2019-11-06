Bheeshma: First Glimpse Of Nithiin-Rashmika Mandanna’s Romantic Drama To Be Out Tomorrow

South actress Rashmika Mandanna is on a roll in her career. Apart from her much anticipated and much talked about Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Mahesh Babu, the actress also has yet another big film, a romantic comedy venture titled Bheeshma opposite Nithiin lined up for release.

Rashmika who was last seen on big screen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Dear Comrade, yesterday took on twitter to share a fresh poster of Bheeshma along with details related to the film’s first glimpse.

Rashmika tweet read: “Get ready to welcome team #Bheeshma with a glimpse coming to you guys on this November 7th 10AM #BheeshmaFirstGlimpse Stay tuned”

Talking about the poster, one gets to see Rashmika and Nithiin with all smiles in the backdrop of Sunrise.

About Bheeshma, ever since the actress announced about the first glimpse of the film her loyal fans and followers have left no stone unturned to trend with #BheeshmaFirstGlimpse.

It will be for the first time where the cine-goers will get to see the fresh Jodi of Nithiin and Rashmika on big screens with Bheeshma.

The romantic drama venture deals with relationships and emotions.

The Rashmika starrer is been helmed by Venky Kudumula and is produced by Suryadevara.

The songs for the Bheeshma is composed by Mahati Sawara Sagar.

Talking about Nithiin, the dashing actor was last seen on the big screen in a small yet important role in Varun Tej starrer Gaddalakonda Ganesh.

