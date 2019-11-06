Farhan Akhtar is very active on social media and often shares pictures and videos from his personal life on Instagram. Recently, the actor posted a behind-the-scenes glimpse while shooting at Dongri for his upcoming movie ‘Toofan‘.

Right after his appearance as a loving father in ‘The Sky is Pink’ Farhan Akhtar has kickstarted shooting Toofan where he will be playing the role of a boxer!

The actor shares a very aesthetic picture of fan peeping through a window in the vicinity with the caption, “Onlookers #ToofanShootDiaries #Dongri #Mumbai #bts”.

The actor shared his official look from Toofan a while ago and it took social media by a storm.

After slaying the role of an athlete in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the actor is all set to deliver one more power-packed galactic performance in the upcoming film ‘Toofan’. While essaying this role, Farhan has been giving consistent updates of his hardcore training and commendable punches to his fans and followers which has got everyone excited!

Toofan is an Excel Entertainment Production in Association with ROMP Pictures, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and is slated to release on 2nd October 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!