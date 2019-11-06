Salman Khan Surpasses Akshay Kumar On TV As Bharat Records Better Impressions Than Mission Mangal

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat and Akshay Kumar lead Mission Mangal are two of the highest grossers of 2019. While Mission Mangal earned 200.16 crores at the Box Office in its lifetime, Bharat collected 209.36 crores. Among the top grosser of this year, Bharat stands on the 4th rank and Mission Mangal on 5th.

Both big films premiered on Indian Television on October 20 and got an amazing number of impressions from the audience. And, it was again Salman Khan’s Bharat which overpowered Akshay Kumar’s, Mission Mangal.

With 8.9 million impressions, Bharat proved to be a winner on TV while Mission Mangal with 5.6 million impressions stayed behind.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has given yet another success at the Box Office after Mission Mangal. His comedy film titled Housefull 4 is on the way to cross 200 crores mark and become his top grosser of All Time. Salman Khan, on the other hand, is gearing up for biggie Dabangg 3 which is slated to release on Dec 20 this year. Interestingly, just a week later, Akshay Kumar starrer Good News will hit the cinemas.

Coming back to Mission Mangal & Bharat, MM also starred Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi & Nithya Menen. The film was directed by Jagan Shakti.

Bharat was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who came back together with Salman & Katrina after the grand success of Tiger Zinda Hai.

