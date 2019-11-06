Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor To Share Screen Space Again & It’s Not For Stree 2

Rajkummar Rao who is currently shooting for The White Tiger along with Priyanka Chopra in Delhi will be next seen with Shraddha Kapoor and not for Stree 2. They were seen together last year in Stree which was a comedy horror flick which turned out really good at the box office.

The story ended on such a note that the fans were expecting a sequel soon but due to the ongoing fight between the makers, it seems like the fans will have to wait. A source close to Pinkvilla revealed the details and told them that Dinesh has a different script for Raj and Shraddha and both the actors have given a verbal nod to the project.

A source says, “Dinesh Vijan and Raj & DK had a major fallout with each other after Stree did those numbers. The fight was all about the distribution of finances. None of them had expected such returns on the film and since they had an argument, Stree 2 is completely on hold right now. The team knew that they will make a sequel and the story is already in place. But given the big fight, it’s not happening anytime soon.”

A source further added, “Dinesh has spoken to Raj and Shraddha and is most likely getting them on board for another project that he will be bankrolling next year. They have locked the idea and the script is being finalised. When Dinu bounced the idea off to Raj and Shraddha, both liked it and gave their verbal nod to the film.”

Meanwhile, Shraddha was offered Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but she politely refused on Dinesh’s request. A source concluded by saying, “Shraddha was offered Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but by then, Dinu had already approached her for this film which is also a commercial entertainer and she let BB2 pass.”

We can’t wait to see these two creating magic on screen again!

