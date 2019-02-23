Kartik Aaryan Makes Us Believe In Perfect Boyfriend Material In Duniyaa From Luka Chuppi

Now there are a lot of terms and lingo in these times of social media coined by avid netizens. While some can be easily explained, others can be just left as myths. And well one such term that everyone talks about while explaining their relationship is Perfect Boyfriend Material. Now such a vague term is surely hard to explain with examples but looks like the Lukka Chuppi star Kartik Aaryan has made it easy for all of us.

Luka Chuppi is out with its new song titled Duniyaa. The song is a romantic track and shows Kartik’s character Guddu’s love and concern for his partner, Rashmi, played by Kriti Sanon. Now whoever watches the song once, it’s undeniably that Kartik plays the perfect boyfriend material in it. He’s protective about her, can’t stand even a golgappa causing her trouble and is always by her side.

Now isn’t that romantic and something we have always heard of in books and fairytales. What’s more endearing is the fact that Kartik Aaryan plays the true-blue romantic hero in Bollywood style and plays it with perfection. Girls nationwide are calling him the poster boy and now they are having a monster crush on him (including Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday). Well, we don’t blame anyone for this, a boy with such charms can easily melt your hearts and make you go dreamy-eyed.

Apart from gearing up for the release of Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan is shooting for the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh and will later begin shooting for Anees Bazmee’s next alongside Disha Patani.

