Total Dhamaal Box Office: BIGGEST Start Ever For A Comedy Film On A Non-Holiday, Scores Many Records!

Total Dhamaal Box Office: It has started setting records from the very first day of its release. With 16.50 crores coming in, the film has now taken the best start for a comedy film on a non-holiday.
Though Golmaal Again and Singh Is Bliing are at the top of the list, these films were released on Diwali and Gandhi Jayanti respectively. However, the Total Dhamaal has arrived on a regular Friday.
Let’s take a look at the Top-10 opening days for comedy films:
Golmaal Again – 30.14 crores
Singh Is Blinng – 20.67 crores
Total Dhamaal – 16.50 crores
Judwaa 2 – 16.10 crores
Housefull 3 – 15.2 crores
Welcome Back – 14.35 crores
Housefull 2 – 13.70 crores
Tees Maar Khan – 13 crores
Grand Masti – 12.50 crores
Humshakals – 12.50 crores
There are many interesting facts in there:
– 8 of these films are sequels/franchise affairs. Tees Maar Khan and Humshakals are the only two films which are not
– 5 of these films feature Riteish Deshmukh as one of the leads (Total Dhamaal, Housefull 3, Housefull 2, Grand Masti, Humshakals)
– 4 of these films feature Akshay Kumar in the lead (Singh Is Bliing, Housefull 3, Housefull 2, Tees Maar Khan)
– 2 of these films feature Ajay Devgn in the lead (Golmaal Again, Total Dhamaal)
– 2 of these films feature Anil Kapoor in the lead (Golmaal Again, Welcome Back)
– 2 of these films feature John Abraham in the lead (Welcome Back, Housefull 2)
– 2 of these films feature Arshad Warsi as one of the leads (Golmaal Again, Total Dhamaal)
– 2 of these films are directed by Indra Kumar (Total Dhamaal, Grand Masti)
– 2 of these films are directed by Sajid Khan (Housefull 2, Humshakals)
Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources
