Dua Karo From Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan Dances In Rage To This Soul-Stirring Track By Arijit Singh

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva is making all the right kind of noises. The trailer of the film has already raised the bar high for the audience and the songs are just raising he expectations further. After two very energetic songs, the makers of the film have now released an emotional song Dua Karo featuring Varun.

The song shows Varun’s battle with his own emotions and how he is fighting the fact that he has betrayed his friends and people who were counting on him. The song is a passionate song that will ache your heart for Varun’s character. The actor takes all the rage through dance and will as usual impress with his moves. A few glimpses of Nora, Sharddha, Prabhdheva can also be seen in the song crying, fighting, ignoring each other only making the song more dramatic.

Crooned by Arijit Singh, Bohemia, Sachin- Jigar, the lyrics of the song are penned down by Priya Saraiya. The music of the song is given by Sachin-Jigar. The song will probably come during the lowest moments in the character’s life and will remind you of the ABCD 2 song Chunariya where Varun Dhawan gave a similar performance after being low.

Check out the song here:

The first song released by the Street Dancer 3D team was Muqabla. It was a rehashed version of Prabhu Deva’s iconic number Muqabla Muqabla from the 1994 film Humse Hai Muqabla and garnered a lot of love from the audience. The second song from the film titled Illegal Weapon 2.0 is also a remix version of a Punjabi song crooned by Jasmine Sandlas and Garry Sandhu with the same name. The songs are full of some crazy dance steps and we cannot wait to see what do they show next.

The makers of Street Dancer 3D are releasing the movie in multiple languages simultaneously including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on 24th January 2020.

The film also features Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, and another renowned dancer. The film is directed by Remo D’Souza and is backed by Bhushan Kumar.

