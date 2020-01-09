Ek Villain 2: John Abraham & Aditya Roy Kapur Roped In As Leads, CONFIRMS Director Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh was a roaring hit. And now, Mohit has officially confirmed to a sequel of the film is underway! Yes, you read that. As Suri gears up for the release of his next outing, Malang, the man has confirmed to an Ek Villain 2 happening with John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

Mohit has said that he has narrated the story to both the actors have they have both, loved their respective parts of the film. Suri spoke to PTI saying, “We have narrated it to John, Adi and they both have liked their parts. Both are playing the ‘villains.’ Now we have to cast the girls. I can’t just take anyone. They play important roles. There will be two girls.”

Further detailing that he has been working on the script for quite a while now, Suri said that at one point he was juggling between the scripts of Malang, Aashiqui 3 and Ek Villain 2. “At one point I was dabbling with a script of Aashiqui 3. I then worked on Malang, then wrote Ek Villain 2, then went back to Malang. So I keep writing a lot. After a string of back to back films till Half Girlfriend, I realized I had stopped writing. So I took this break and just wrote the kind of films I want to make. Malang was one of them.”

Meanwhile, Malang, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Disha Patani in lead roles is slated to release on the 7th of February 2020. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Jay Shewakraman.

Check out the film’s trailer here:

https://youtu.be/sft5baUuzQsv

