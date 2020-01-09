Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh Heads To Gujarat For The Second Schedule Of YRF Film

Ranveer Singh and Yash Raj Films are coming together on what Ranveer has called ‘a miracle script’ penned by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar. The first-timer is directing Ranveer in a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat and the superstar will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man for the first time. Ranveer, who is neck-deep in shooting for the film, is now travelling to Gujarat to shoot the second schedule of the film along with his heroine Shalini Pandey, the Arjun Reddy famed girl who is making her big Bollywood debut with YRF.

“It is an extensive shooting schedule in the heartland of Gujarat. All details are being kept under wrap because crucial portions of the film is going to be shot in the state. Ranveer has a huge fan following in Gujarat as he has mesmerised them with his performances and there is expectation that massive crowds will fill up shooting locations. The production team wants to shoot as smoothly as possible and are being light lipped about the venues. The film is set in Gujarat, so this schedule is extremely vital. The team will keep a low profile while shooting in the state. Ranveer and Shalini are both heading to Gujarat today,” informs a source privy to this information.

Ranveer seems to have visibly transformed himself again, shedding many kilos and the first look of the film was an instant hit. He looked unrecognisable as a Gujarati man who was definitely trying to protect the women standing behind him. Ranveer isn’t going to play the alpha hero as played by leading men in Bollywood and from the first look, it is obvious that the film will champion the cause of women empowerment.

While speaking about his look, Ranveer had said, “As Charlie Chaplin once said, ‘To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it!’. Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero – an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation. Jayeshbhai is sensitive and compassionate. He believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals, practices and doctrines. Jayeshbhai presented an exciting challenge – to deconstruct myself in order to transform into a kind of character I’ve never inhabited before.”

Ranveer has stamped his superstardom with his incredible body of work. He’s been consistently collaborating with all the top film-makers of the country and has also been displaying exceptional script-sense in selecting projects. He has instinctively backed stories like Padmaavat, in which he wowed the world with his portrayal of an anti-hero in Alauddin Khillji and extended his extraordinary range in Gully Boy, a content film that went on to become a blockbuster. Today, he has amassed nationwide love as an actor across all demographics. So, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, being produced by YRF’s homegrown producer and film-maker Maneesh Sharma, is definitely a film to watch out for!

