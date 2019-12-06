Dabangg 3’s Naina Lade OUT! Completes The ‘Naina’ Trilogy Of Chulbul Pandey 

As Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 inches closer to its release date, the makers are releasing the videos for their super hit songs. The video for Chulbul Pandey and Khushi’s innocence love story ‘Naina Lade’ is out and it’s full with love & innocence.

The song Naina Lade shows the innocence of Chulbul Pandey’s first love and mesmerizing memories. Chulbul Pandey has been making a lot of noise across social media with all the songs from Dabangg 3 and now the video for his romantic love ballad is all set to release.

Earlier, the makers of Dabangg 3 had a grand launch event for the most unique song of the year, Munna Badnaam, where Chulbul Pandey turned into an item boy and shook a leg with Prabhu Deva and Warina Hussain.

Check out the video here:

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year. The movie will release in multiple languages, including Hindi. On this, Salman said: “I dubbed in Tamil for the film’s trailer. I showed it to him (Prabhudheva), he heard it and he said, “Sir, what language (are you speaking in)?’ He said we would get a good dubbing artist for the Tamil version, and I said he should let me try. He told me, no sir, you concentrate on Hindi dubbing’ (laughs). But, yes, it is releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.”

Asked if he would work as an item boy for other producers, now that he has done the job in the Munna Badnaam Hua, Salman replied: “It’s doubtful. It will only be possible if I will work for free.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!