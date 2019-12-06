EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sonakshi Sinha Has A Savage Reply To A Troll Saying She Is In Films Because Of Her Dad

Sonakshi Sinha has often been a major target of the trolls online. Several times, some people have trolled the actress on social media for her appearances, looks, films and much more.

Currently, she is all geared up for her upcoming film, Dabangg 3. The film also stars Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles. In an interesting segment with Koimoi, the Akira actress was asked to react to the mean comments made on her by online trolls.

One of the trolls wrote, “Acting aati nahi, bas iske papa ke wajah se aayi hai filmo mein” (She can’t act. She’s in the film industry only because of her dad Shatrughan Sinha). To this, Sona answered, “Dekho, duniya mein toh aayi hoon papa ke wajah se. Filmon mein agar acting nahi aati, toh 9 saal kiski galti hai mereko rakha hai yaha pe? Aapki na?” (I came into this world because of my dad. If I didn’t know how to act, how would I be in the industry for 9 years? Whose fault is it? Yours).

One of the trolls also said, “I hate Sonakshi Sinha so much that I’m afraid I might smash my TV screen.” To this, the Sinha said, “Do you have so much money? Switch off the TV if you don’t like it. No need to smash it.”

Watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tj5kUdbu2SU

We loved how the actress tackled all these mean comments made on her and we hope she keeps this unabashed attitude throughout her career!

Coming to Dabangg 3, the film is helmed by PrabhuDheva and it will hit the screens on December 20, 2019.

Are you planning to watch Dabangg 3? Let us know in the comments below.

