Pre-School To Be Exciting, India Gets A Animated Rhyme Rapper

Rhyme Rapper, an animated hip-hop artiste, has been created for “pre-schoolers” up to the age of 8.

Rhyme Rapper’s hip-hop styled original rhymes in Hindi are a new take on some of the most iconic English rhymes from all over the world.

His superpower is that he knows how to turn all rhymes into fun interesting rap, which kids love to sing and dance along to.

He will teach the kids all about early learning essentials, in a fun and interesting way.

Presented by Sony Music Kids, Rhyme Rapper brings to its audience three specially curated albums featuring nine rhymes each which will be releasing consecutively in the coming weeks starting December 6. These rhymes are available digitally.

