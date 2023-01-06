Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is back, and he’s back with a bang. After releasing several singles over the last couple of months – like Nashe Mein, Gatividhi, Yai Re, Note Fenko – The Karampura Song, Paris Ka Trip, Jaam, Designer, and more. The artist is now all set to feature in the Salman Khan-led multi-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

That’s right. Honey Singh will be seen rapping a song in the upcoming Farhad Samji-directed action comedy film also starring Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Amrita Puri, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhagyashree and more. So how did the rapper land the project? Well, he exclusively revealed it to Koimoi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sharing how he came to collaborate with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Yo Yo Honey Singh tells us, “Mai Salman bhai se kahi saal pehle bhi mila tha, ab IIFA ke dauraan aache se mulaakaat hua. 2-3 din hum saath rahe aur kafi aache discussions rahe. Kaafi sujhavs unhone mujhe diye. Finally jab mai Delhi pauncha – IIFA ke baad, toh unhone mujhe phone kiya. bola ‘Ek gaana hai mere pass, isko karoge?’”

Yo Yo Honey Singh continued, “Mai bola ‘Ji bilkul.’ Toh maine gaane sunna aur gaana bahut hi betareen tha. Maine isme thoda rap kiya hai. Lekin unhone (Salman Khan) mujhe bulake, Hyderabad mai bahut aacha shoot kiya hai. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan mein woh gaana hai aur I hope sabko pasand ayega. It’s gonna be crazy.”

Check out the video here:

How excited are you to hear Yo Yo Honey Singh’s song in the Salman Khan-led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news, updates, and exclusives from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Urvashi Rautela Finally Reacts To Merciless Trolling Due To Rishabh Pant: “People Can’t Treat Us Like Commodity, Can’t Behave Like Gali-Mohalle Ke Log”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News