After a roller-coaster release week that saw legal stays being lifted at the eleventh hour, The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond is proving that the franchise still holds a grip on its target audience. While the sequel didn’t witness the volcanic eruption of its predecessor, the film is holding its pace at the box office, and in 5 days, the net collection in India stands at almost 16.5 – 17 crore!

Despite the usual Monday dip, the film has shown a good jump on Tuesday, putting it on a steady path toward recovery. The increase is largely attributed to strong word-of-mouth in the northern and central belts, where evening and night shows saw a significant spike in occupancy.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Day 5

On the fifth day, March 3, Tuesday, The Kerala Story 2 earned in the range of 4 – 4.5 crore. This marks a massive jump of nearly 69% compared to its Monday collections of 2.5 crore. On the fifth day, the social drama registered an overall occupancy of 19.01%.

The spiritual sequel, starring Ulka Gupta and Aditi Bhatia, Kamakhya Narayan Singh‘s film is mounted on a reported budget of 28 crore. With its 5-day total hitting almost 17 crore, the film has already crossed the halfway point of its budget recovery!

To claim the success tag, the film still needs to earn 11 crore at the box office, and with the Holi weekend around, this might not be a difficult target!

While The Kerala Story 2 is trailing significantly behind the 2023 blockbuster in terms of numbers, its low budget is its biggest strength. The film is currently performing better than many Hindi films of 2026, and the film might enter the profit-making zone very soon!

Advertisement

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026.

Must Read: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Re-Release Box Office: Kartik Aaryan Needs 22 Crore To Dethrone Ranbir Kapoor’s Highest Grossing Re-Running Rom-Com!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News