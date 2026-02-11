At the end of last year, The Bold and the Beautiful saw the remarriage of Liam Spencer and Hope Logan. And now it’s time for Daphne Rose and Carter Walton to tie the knot. But their whirlwind romance saw major drama, and there are still secrets that need to surface soon.

The truth is, Steffy brought Daphne from France to finish the romance between Carter and Hope. She actually fell for Carter, and now the two are getting married. But he still doesn’t know why she originally came to Los Angeles. Here’s what’s in store for the soon-to-be-wedded lovebirds.

Murielle Hilaire and Lawrence Saint-Victor On What’s Next For Daphne & Carter In The Bold & The Beautiful

During a conversation with Michael Fairman TV, Murielle Hilarie, who plays Daphne, and Lawrence Saint-Victor, who essays Carter, shared what fans can expect from their characters in the future. Lawrence also spoke about fans being critical of Carter’s several failed relationships and engagements.

The actor said, “It’s not his fault those relationships have been short-term. He would’ve loved to have gone the distance with most of his fiancées. He would’ve loved for it to turn into marriage and a family. It just never worked out.”

This was why Carter was taking his time with Daphne. But when she decided to leave for Paris, he knew he did not want to lose her and proposed marriage. Saint-Victor then stated that Carter’s default mode is to propose and pledge his love. “I think that resembles real life, people are trying to go too fast, it really doesn’t hold.”

Murielle then chimed in. She expressed that “Carter is a real representation of most people just looking to have a relationship, looking to have a connection.” The soap star pointed out that such people go straight to commitment when they have feelings for someone, as they think it cannot get better than this person.

As for what the audience can expect, Saint-Victor said, “I think there’s some exciting stuff to come between them, but it’s going to be different, than what you’d be expecting.”

Meanwhile, last month, Bradley Bell, the head writer of the soap opera, previewed the relationship between Daphne and Carter. He told TV Insider, “He [Carter] sees it clear as day that she is the one who knows him and loves him and understands him, and he is determined to make her his bride. They’re going to get married and want to start a family right away.”

But the characters will also be included in other interesting as well as unforeseen plots. Fans would have to wait for everything to unfold.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful: Is Dancing With The Stars Pro Gleb Savchenko Joining Daphne’s Bridal Shower Ahead Of Wedding With Carter?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News