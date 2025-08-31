Movies that talk about high school and bittersweet romance make for a sweet watch each time. There is a dose of nostalgia and innocence along with a saccharine-laced story that makes such stories engaging, regardless of the stereotype. Netflix’s latest Korean romantic comedy, Love Untangled, gives us one story about a girl in a love-hate relationship with her hair. The movie was released on Netflix on August 29, 2025. It stars Shin Eun-soo and Gong Myung in the lead.

What is the plot of Love Untangled on Netflix?

Love Untangled follows Park Se-ri, a high school student who struggles with curly hair. She gets that from her father. Her fraternal twin, Hye-ri, has sleek and smooth straight hair, much to Se-ri’s envy. She tries multiple things to get straight hair, but to no avail.

At school, she and several other girls have a crush on Kim Hyun, the heartthrob. Se-ri begins to make an effort to confess her crush to Kim Hyun. Han Yun-seok joins the class as a transfer student. His mother has a salon in town that promises sleek, straight hair. As Yun-seok is injured and unable to walk without a cast, Se-ri begins to help him out of selfish reasons to get a free hair treatment at his mother’s salon.

As the movie progresses, Se-ri, her friends, and Yun-seok become close friends. They hang out and eventually begin to develop feelings for each other. But Yun-seok’s past comes in the way of their budding love.

Love Untangled Ending Explained: Does Se-ri successfully confess her love?

At the end of Love Untangled, Yun-seok leaves for Seoul after he finds that his mother has been hospitalised. Se-ri remembers that Yun-seok’s father is not kind and rushes to Seoul. There, she finds Yun-seok crying as he worries about himself and his mother. Se-ri rejects him just to let him go.

The movie cuts to a year later, as Se-ri has enlisted in a local maritime college. Her friends set her up on a blind date in a cafe. The cafe owners are revealed to be Gong Yoo and Jung Yu-mi, who popularly played the lead pair in the movie Kim Ji-young, Born 1982. Gong Yoo says that he met his wife at the same spot in the cafe. She is originally from Seoul.

As we inch towards the conclusion, Se-ri rejects her blind date but soon finds that he is none other than Yun-seok. The young couple has a joyous reunion, and their friends join them in celebration. The movie also highlights how society perceives people with curly hair. Instead of learning and accepting the variety, society often ridicules individuals with curly hair, as seen in the case of Se-ri.

So, at the end of Love Untangled, Se-ri finally succeeds in her love confession, despite not initiating it this time. She learns to love herself, her curly hair even, and sees herself in a new light as Yun-seok does not make her change herself just to suit him. Along with giving us a sweet high school romcom story, the movie also leaves us with a message to love ourselves. It also tells us that we don’t need to change ourselves for those we love. If they truly love us, they will like us the way we are.

