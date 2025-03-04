In her memoir, Worthy, Jada Pinkett Smith detailed how she had planned to drive off a cliff, ensuring it looked like an accident so her children would not be traumatized.

Suicide felt like the only way out. Therapy, meditation, even backpacking didn’t help. She tried golf, taking lessons from Tiger Woods, but nothing could silence the pain. Then, a friend suggested ayahuasca, a psychoactive plant drink believed to have healing properties.

She accepted it from a medicine woman, and the first thing she confronted was her own suicidal thoughts. By the fourth day, she “never felt suicidal again.” It changed her life, helping her reconnect with love and become the mother she wanted to be.

Jada also reflected on her marriage, admitting she’d spent years questioning if she and Will Smith would stay together. It wasn’t until the infamous Oscars slap in 2022 that she realized she’d never leave him. She called it the “holy slap” because of the clarity it brought.

“That moment of the s— hitting the fan is when you see where you really are. After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him. Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?” she explained (via Yahoo).

“The best thing is I don’t need to say to Will, ‘Are you OK with this couch?’ I got one that’s cream patent leather but with gold studs on it,” Jada told the outlet. “That expresses the heavy-metal side to me.”

Will, nominated for King Richard, had initially laughed at Chris Rock’s joke about Jada’s shaved head – a result of her alopecia – before storming the stage and slapping Rock.

After the chaos, Jada saw her marriage differently. The couple worked through their struggles, but Jada eventually moved out of their Calabasas mansion, buying her own place nearby. She embraced the freedom. She chose a cream patent leather couch with gold studs – something that, as she put it, expressed her “heavy-metal side.”

Jada’s memoir laid everything bare, from her deepest struggles to the turning points that reshaped her life. And for her, survival meant embracing the lessons in every moment, even the most painful ones.

