TV actor and ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ contestant Zeeshan Khan opens up about his fitness and says that he is not fond of spending a long time in the gym.

Zeeshan Khan says: “I’m not a person whom you’ll find all the time exercising in the gym. Some people tend to work out so much instead of being fit. They start punishing themselves both health-wise and mentally. When it comes to the gym, people often think that you need to spend countless hours in the gym, pounding away at the treadmill. Not only do you not need much time in the gym, but it might also be optimal to spend it elsewhere.”

Zeeshan shares that he enjoys flaunting his muscles and has set a time limit for workout. He also adds that he never believes that his well-built body will help him in getting roles.

“I’m fit and enjoy flaunting my skin. Also I enjoy a great lifestyle. Everything has its time. My workout too, I’m not someone who feels toned muscles will get me roles. I’m sure not them but great acting skills will for sure. Apart from gym, yoga, dance, walks and a healthy diet is key to my fitness,” Zeeshan Khan adds.

