Actor Farman Haider, who is currently seen playing the role of Samar in ‘Rakshabandhan…Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal’, is missing his hometown Moradabad during the festival of Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti is a festival of harvest that is celebrated across India. On this day people worship Lord Surya, take early morning baths usually in sacred rivers and have special delicacies made with sesame and jaggery such as ladoos or chikkis.

As Farman Haider says: “Makar Sankranti is celebrated with enthusiasm and pomp in our hometown Moradabad. This is considered an auspicious festival, and it is believed that speaking good things and doing good actions on this day will lead to a fruitful and happy life.”

“Sankrati also brings with it some delicious winter sweets such as ’til ke laddu’, revadi, peanut and sev chapda, and Kheech (a dessert made from milk and boiled wheat). These sweets taste best in this weather and have health benefits too. As I am in Mumbai now, my mom has already sent me my treat. I just love to eat mom’s handmade food,” Farman Haider adds.

The actor reveals how kite-flying helped him professionally.

Farman Haider says: “It’s that time of the year again when we all can shout and say, ‘Kai Po Che!’ Especially only a game we can enjoy easily maintaining social distancing and other Covid-19 protocols. I enjoy those breezy winter mornings with clear skies that remind us of one of the fondest memories of our childhood and that is flying kites. I never knew the game would help me in my profession too.

“Kite-flying made acting easier for me as it needed lots of confidence, concentration and skill to do two things together. Similarly, as an actor, it has made it easier for me to act while delivering dialogues. With Makar Sankranti around, it is time to rekindle those memories and bond with friends, family and to not forget the food.”

Farman Haider has been part of shows such as ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2’ and ‘Namah Lakshmi Narayan’

