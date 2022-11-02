Sri Lankan pop-singer Yohani, who gained recognition with her song Manike Mage Hithe, recently visited the Maldives for the first time to participate in the ChanaaChaa concert, and performed hit songs ‘Manike Mage Hithe‘, ‘Chammak Challlo’, ‘Kabira’, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha’, and others.

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also attended the concert wherein Yohani delivered a spectacular performance. He also expressed his gratitude towards her.

Yohani expressed her heartfelt joy towards the people of the Maldives as she said, “This is the first time I have ever visited Maldives, not in my wildest dream would have I have ever imagined this performance to be such a hit. To have received so much love, support & energy from the people of Maldives is unparalleled”.

She admitted to being nervous before her performance but the support from the live audience set the course of a flawless performance for her, “When I was backstage getting ready for my performance, I won’t lie I was a bit nervous, but hearing the chants and cheers from the crowd as soon as I walked on the stage made me feel loved and comfortable.”

“Getting love from fans is always an enormous feeling but to get it from a new place which you have never visited is a surreal experience. But to my surprise I was welcomed with immense love and support. I am so thankful to the beautiful people of Maldives who treated me so well”, she added.

